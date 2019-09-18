Rock band U2 to perform in India on Dec 15

Rock band U2 is coming to India in December for their first-ever show here, the music group announced on Wednesday. The Irish rockers will close ‘The Joshua Tree Tour 2019’, in honour of their 1987 album, in Mumbai on December 15 at DY Patil Stadium. In a statement on U2’s official website, band’s drummer Larry Mullen said Mumbai is the “perfect city” to end the tour.

Bassist Adam Clayton said U2 is looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to India. Guitarist The Edge added, “We can’t think of a better place to end this tour.” Frontman Bono, too, was in high spirits. “Mumbai. Let’s rock the house...” he said.