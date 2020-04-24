Rock fans rejoice! Rolling Stones release new single after 8 years

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
The Rolling Stones on Thursday released a new single after eight years dubbed’ Living In A Ghost Town.’
The track had been recorded in LA and London last year and finished in isolation, according to an official statement by the popular rock band.
The song resonates the times that we live in referring to the Covid-19 crisis and the global shutdowns.
“The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song - Living In A Ghost Town - we thought would resonate through the times we’re living in,” Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger had tweeted from his official account.
"Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it. But I said, 'Well I've got to rewrite it - some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark'," he told Apple Music.
“It was written about being in a place that was full of life and is now bereft of life,” he said.
Richards had said that the song had been completed "via satellite" before it was released on Thursday, BBC reported.
The track has references to the current coronavirus crisis with lyrics such as " Life was so beautiful, now we all got locked down / Feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town. "
Living In A Ghost Town is the rock band’s first original single since Doom and Gloom and One More Shot was released back in 2012 and were featured on their 2012 Greatest Hits album Grrr! Jagger had said that he hoped to finish more tracks while in isolation.
In addition to this, another good news for rock fans is Pearl jam’s latest announcement.
“Pearl Jam and @AppleTV have announced the Global Gigaton Listening Experience in Dolby Atmos - a special audio-visual event available for free to all Apple TV users for one week. Start watching on Friday, April 24,” Pearl Jam had tweeted.
