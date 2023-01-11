A residential society in Mumbai is all set to go off the grid, using captive solar energy for domestic usage. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed an agreement with Vivarea Condominium, a housing society in Mumbai, to supply solar power. A first of its kind, the 3.125 MW solar plant will be set up at Himayatnagar, Maharashtra to power the society with clean energy.

TPREL will undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of this captive solar power plant, which is expected to generate about 7.5 MU of energy and offset 6.15 tonnes of CO2 in the first year itself. The project will be commissioned by October and will provide green power at approximately 40 per cent less than the cost of the existing tariff to Vivarea Condominium.

‘Future of mankind’

“Vivarea Condominium is extremely delighted to partner with Tata Power on a group captive solar open access that will produce green energy for our use. We will be the first in the country to get green power at roughly 40 per cent less than the cost of the existing tariff. With the backing of all the residents, we have always been at the forefront when it comes to switching to clean energy. We believe that investment in green energy is investment in the future of mankind,” said Mitesh Mehta, Honorary President, Vivarea Condominium.

Tata Power has a portfolio of more than 10 GW of ground-mount utility-scale solar projects and over 1.3 GW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country. The total renewables capacity of TPREL is 6,048 MW with an installed capacity of 3,884 MW (solar — 2,956 MW and wind — 928 MW) and 2,164 MW are under various stages of implementation.