Following a recent snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, key tourist destinations in the region began witnessing an uptick in tourist footfall.

On Saturday night, a thin film of snow blanketed the tourist hotspots like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Sadhna Top and Pahalgam. A light snowfall also carpeted the upper reaches of the Chinab Valley’s Bhaderwah area.

Following the snowfall, famous tourist destinations have begun witnessing an increase in tourist footfall, with both domestic and international travellers visiting the region.

An official told businessline that the tourist footfall in Gulmarg picked up since the area received the season’s first snowfall on November 16.

“Around 2400 to 2500 tourists visit the ski resort daily since the fresh snowfall”, said the official.

The official said they were looking forward to a promising tourist season.

According to official figures, around 2.6 million tourists, including 35,254 international visitors, arrived in Kashmir between January 1, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

Pahalgam has seen over 11.5 lakh visitors this year, while Bhaderwah’s Chinab Valley meadows, blanketed in snow, are drawing travelers from across India.

Irfan ul Rahim, Managing Director of Discover Gulmarg Adventures, an adventure cum travel company, said that after a recent decline in tourist footfall, the travellers began showing up at the tourist destination again.

The snowfall has ended the anticipated booking cancellations at the most sought-after tourist destinations like Pahalgam, signalling the arrival of more tourists. Since April this year, Pahalgam has received over 11,52,000 tourists.

“The expected booking cancellation has ceased as nature began to blanket the Valley in a pristine layer of snow”, said a hotelier at Pahalgam.

Jahid Azad, Assistant Director of the Department of Tourism, said that they expected the number of tourist arrivals to exceed previous records.

The official said that tourists from the country’s northern parts visited Pahalgam.

“We need to develop an adventure-orientated tourism policy to attract more tourists to the destinations like Pahalgam,” Azad said.

Tourist surge in Chinab Valley

A view of the snow-covered areas as Gurez Valley receives fresh snowfall, in Bandipora on Saturday, November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

On Sunday, tourists from different parts of the country flocked to the Guldanda meadows in the Chinab Valley, some 33 kms from Bhaderwah town. Located at an elevation of 9,555 feet above sea level, the meadows received a good snowfall on Saturday night, ending a protracted dry spell.

Last year, the awe-inspiring location emerged as a major tourist attraction following almost a snowless winter in Kashmir. During the winter, the destination recorded more than 5 lakh tourists.

Bal Krishan, Chief Executive Officer of Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), said the area began witnessing a tourist surge following the season’s first snowfall.