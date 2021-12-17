Spider-Man's first day collection beats Sooryavanshi at the box office

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile
Spider-Man: No Way Home has garnered ₹32.67 crore in terms of net box office collections on the first day, while the gross box office collections stood at ₹41.50 crore.
This is the second biggest ever opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India and the best ever opening day in 2021 for a film.
The Hollywood flick's first day collections were higher than Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, the first big film to release post the second pandemic wave at the big screen. It had garnered ₹26.50 crore in net collections at the box office on the first day.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had a “ fantabulous start from East to West and from North to South” and garnered “ Monstrous” collections on the first day. He added that this was despite the fact that the movie was released on a non-holiday Thursday, during the pandemic times and at a time when cinemas are operating at 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra.
The movie has been released across over ,3264 screens in the country and many multiplex chains are offering shows as early as 4 am. The film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The Multiplex Association of India had earlier said that the movie had set new records in terms of advance ticket sales. Tickets worth ₹47.5 crore in terms of gross box office collections were booked as of Wednesday night. The cinemas are bullish that the movie will set new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India.
The third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Toby Maguire among others.
