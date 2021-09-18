Splendid sights of the world

1. The locals call this gorge Bandar Kudni, for the Narmada river is so narrow here that monkeys could jump across. By what name is this much visited natural wonder known to the rest of India?

2. Located in the Hunan Province in China, its actual name is Tianmen Mountain, but tourists know it by a different name because of an almost 400 feet natural arch at a great height in the mountain. By what name is this place known around the world?

3. Which of Africa’s most visited natural wonders is flanked by Devil’s Peak to the east, Lion’s Head to the west and along with Signal Hill forms a stunning backdrop to a famous city?

4. The Bay of Fundy is located approximately halfway between the equator and the North Pole on the picturesque east coast of Canada. It is a scenic location also renowned for its dinosaur fossils. But what daily occurring natural phenomena is the star attraction for tourists to the area?

5. Which natural wonder, visible from outer space, is regarded as the single biggest structure created by living organisms? It is also one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country.

6. In the local Sotho language, it is known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, literally "The Smoke That Thunders." The British explorer David Livingstone gave it a different name after first viewing it in November 1855. What did he name it?

7. The Borra caves are easily the deepest caves in India, discovered according to the local tribals when a cow grazing on top fell through a hole into a huge cavern. It features spectacularly beautiful stalactite and stalagmite structures. In which Indian state would you come across the Borra Caves?

8. What unique tourist attraction would you be visiting if you travelled to the Loktak Lake in the Bishnupur district of Manipur?

9. This Indian island is uninhabited and is the home of turtles, manta rays and reef sharks. The sand on its beaches is a strange purple-black in colour, thanks to regular seismic activity, and the waters surrounding it are favoured by divers for its clear waters and abundant marine life. Name this island, unique in India for a specific reason?

10. The location for films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Salar de Uyuni is the largest salt flat in the world, and is renowned for its extraordinary flatness and mirror-like surface. In which South American country is this natural wonder located?

Answers

1. The Marble Rocks near Jabalpur

2. Heaven’s Gate Mountain

3. Table Mountain in Cape Town

4. It has the highest tides on Earth, a difference of over 50 feet between high tide and low tide

5. The Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland in Australia

6. The Victoria Falls on the river Zambezi, named after the British Queen at the time

7. Andhra Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam district

8. The Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world, and home to the endangered Eld’s Deer

9. Barren island on the Andaman Sea, which is the only confirmed active volcano in the Indian subcontinent

10. Bolivia, in the Andes, at a location of more than 11,000 feet above sea level

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj