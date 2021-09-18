Splendid sights of the world

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
1. The locals call this gorge Bandar Kudni, for the Narmada river is so narrow here that monkeys could jump across. By what name is this much visited natural wonder known to the rest of India?
2. Located in the Hunan Province in China, its actual name is Tianmen Mountain, but tourists know it by a different name because of an almost 400 feet natural arch at a great height in the mountain. By what name is this place known around the world?
3. Which of Africa’s most visited natural wonders is flanked by Devil’s Peak to the east, Lion’s Head to the west and along with Signal Hill forms a stunning backdrop to a famous city?
4. The Bay of Fundy is located approximately halfway between the equator and the North Pole on the picturesque east coast of Canada. It is a scenic location also renowned for its dinosaur fossils. But what daily occurring natural phenomena is the star attraction for tourists to the area?
5. Which natural wonder, visible from outer space, is regarded as the single biggest structure created by living organisms? It is also one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country.
6. In the local Sotho language, it is known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, literally "The Smoke That Thunders." The British explorer David Livingstone gave it a different name after first viewing it in November 1855. What did he name it?
7. The Borra caves are easily the deepest caves in India, discovered according to the local tribals when a cow grazing on top fell through a hole into a huge cavern. It features spectacularly beautiful stalactite and stalagmite structures. In which Indian state would you come across the Borra Caves?
8. What unique tourist attraction would you be visiting if you travelled to the Loktak Lake in the Bishnupur district of Manipur?
9. This Indian island is uninhabited and is the home of turtles, manta rays and reef sharks. The sand on its beaches is a strange purple-black in colour, thanks to regular seismic activity, and the waters surrounding it are favoured by divers for its clear waters and abundant marine life. Name this island, unique in India for a specific reason?
10. The location for films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Salar de Uyuni is the largest salt flat in the world, and is renowned for its extraordinary flatness and mirror-like surface. In which South American country is this natural wonder located?
Answers
1. The Marble Rocks near Jabalpur
2. Heaven’s Gate Mountain
3. Table Mountain in Cape Town
4. It has the highest tides on Earth, a difference of over 50 feet between high tide and low tide
5. The Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland in Australia
6. The Victoria Falls on the river Zambezi, named after the British Queen at the time
7. Andhra Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam district
8. The Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world, and home to the endangered Eld’s Deer
9. Barren island on the Andaman Sea, which is the only confirmed active volcano in the Indian subcontinent
10. Bolivia, in the Andes, at a location of more than 11,000 feet above sea level
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...