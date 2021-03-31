Spotify planning a new live audio experience

Spotify is working on creating a new live audio offering, the company has announced.

It has acquired Betty Labs, the creators of Locker Room, a live audio app for sports for an undisclosed amount to “accelerate Spotify’s entry into the live audio space.”

The audio streaming major will expand Locker Room into an enhanced live audio experience for a wider range of creators and fans.

“Through this new live experience, Spotify will offer a range of sports, music, and cultural programming, as well as a host of interactive features that enable creators to connect with audiences in real-time,” it said in a blog post.

It will provide opportunities to host audio conversations in a range of formats including real-time discussions, debates, ask me anything (AMA) sessions, etc.

The audio space is meant for both, creators and listeners.

“Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we’re excited that soon, we’ll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform,” said Gustav Söderström, Chief Research & Development Officer at Spotify.

According to the Verge, Locker Room will remain on the App Store. Eventually, it will be rebranded on iOS and will also be expanded to the Play Store for Android users, as per the report.

Spotify will leverage Locker Room, which launched back in 2020 to create a “full complement of live and on-demand offerings for users and creators across the globe.”

“We are excited to join forces with Spotify and contribute to building the future of audio—we’ll invest more in our product, open the experience to Spotify’s audience, diversify our content offerings, and continue expanding the community we’ve built,” said Betty Labs Founder and CEO Howard Akumiah.

The new offering will place it in competition with popular platforms such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces.