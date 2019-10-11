Sun Pictures ropes in director Siva for Rajinikanth's ‘Thalaivar 168’

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Actor Rajinikanth's next movie tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 168' will be directed by Siva with Sun Pictures producing the venture.
Taking movie buffs and Rajini fans by surprise, Sun Pictures on Friday released a short video promotion to announce the project. “After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega-hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva” the production house said in a tweet along with the video.
The announcement had set Twitter on fire with jubilant fans of Rajinikanth and Kollywood celebrities posting congratulatory messages.
Director AR Murugadoss, who is currently directing Rajinikanth's Darbar retweeted the Sun Pictures' announcement with a message, “All the best Thalaiva”. Rajinikanth is now wrapping up the shooting of Darbar which is slated for Pongal 2020 release. Darbar has Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Pratheik Babbar playing key roles with Anirudh Ravichander as a composer.
Director Siva has so far directed five films in Tamil out of which four had actor Ajith in lead roles. His latest film Viswasam released along with Rajinikanth's previous movie Petta in during Pongal this year. Viswasam which was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, gave fierce competition to Rajini's Petta and also crossed the ₹100 crore box office collection.
