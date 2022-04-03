Sundaram Finance relaunches mikeless concerts in Chennai to tap budding talents

Aimed at providing an opportunity to budding talents aged below 15 years, the mikeless concert conducted by Sundaram Finance was relaunched on Sunday, after a gap of two years.

The monthly concert organised on the first Sunday at the Nageswara Rao Park in the city was held for 14 years till March 2020, but was halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak. As many as 1,400 children had participated in the concerts conducted earlier.

Sundaram Finance Ltd former managing director T T Srinivasaraghavan, who was instrumental in the launch of the Sunday Kutcheri in the park in February 2006, said, "I am delighted to be back (today) at the Nageswara Rao Park after two long years, for the resumption of the Sunday Kutcheri in the park".

Sundaram Finance Managing Director Rajiv Lochan said the mikeless kutcheris (concerts) had served as a stepping stone for budding youngsters and our endeavour is to provide them opportunities to showcase their musical talent.

Later, Srinivasaraghavan handed over certificates and mementoes to participants at the end of the concerts.