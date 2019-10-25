The ‘Housefull’ series : The box story so far

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Indian movie-goers have great appetite for the comedy-based Bollywood movies. Bollywood’s Housefull movie series has been catering to the needs of movie-goers since 2010.
Though a few actors remain the same in Housefull series, the characters and storylines are different in each movie.
Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Chunkey Pandey have been the permanent feature in all the four movies – Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 -- in the series.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this comedy franchise has done some good business all these years.
According to the data available with the film trade website Bollywood Hungama, the first instalment of the movie made a net box office collection (NBOC) of around ₹75 crore, Housefull 2 made NBOC of around ₹106 crore, and Housefull 3 around ₹109 crore.
The three movies in the series were released in the first quarter of the respective financial years. While the first instalment was released on April 30 2010, the second instalment on April 6 2012, and Housefull 3 on June 3 2016.
In fact, Housefull 4 happens to be the first release in the third quarter of the fiscal, on a pre-Deepavali day (October 25). Film trade analysts feel that the pre-Deepavali release may have some impact on the box office collection. However, they are of the opinion that the collection may pick up in the days to come because of the star cast and the reincarnation-based comedy factor in the movie.
Box Office India, another film trade website, gave the budgets of the three movies at ₹47 crore for Housefull, ₹72 crore for Housefull 2, and ₹97 crore for Housefull 3. According to this website, Housefull was released in 1700 screens in 2010. Housefull 2 in 2650 screens in 2012, and Housefull 3 in 3650 screens in 2016.
