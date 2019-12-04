Variety

Oscars 2020: ’The Irishman’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ among 20 films competing in VFX category

PTI Los Angeles | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

File photo   -  INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Nominations for the awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020

Martin Scorsese’s mob drama “The Irishman”, Marvel movies “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” are among the 20 films that will compete in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Scorsese had sparked a debate during the promotions of “The Irishman” by equating Marvel movies to theme park experience.

“The Irishman”, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has used the de-aging technology to reverse the years of its lead stars something that director Ang Lee also experimented with his “Gemini Man“.

The Will Smith-starrer is also in the list along with his Disney fantasy drama “Aladin”.

Brad Pitt-fronted space drama “Ad Astra”, “Cats”, “Dumbo”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Aeronauts”, “Alita: Battle Angel”, “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “The Lion King”, “Men in Black: International”, “Midway”, “1917”, “Spider-Man: Far from Home”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and .

“Terminator: Dark Fate” complete the list.

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration.

The committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting later this month.

Nominations for the awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The Oscars will take place on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Published on December 04, 2019
Oscar award
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dairy Day Ice Cream adopts a Tiger at Mysore Zoo