Quiz: The Magic of No. 10

It’s the birthday of Bo Derek, eighties actress, best remembered for her role in the film 10. This quiz is all about that number.

1. And Then There Were None is one of Agatha Christie’s most famous novels, and had sold more than a 100 million copies worldwide. It was first published under a different name, which was changed as it was regarded as politically incorrect. What was the original title?

2. Dus is an action film starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty and Abhishek Bachchan released in 2005, and directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film was dedicated to another director who had started his own production named Dus in 1997 but tragically passed away before the film was completed. Name the director, responsible for hits like Agneepath and Hum.

3. The god Vishnu is regarded as having 10 Avatars. Name the first avatar, mentioned in the Shatapatha Brahmana which rescued the first man, Manu, from a deluge.

4. Though he wears the No. 30 jersey at Paris St. Germain, Lionel Messi will always be associated with the No. 10 jersey he wore in Barcelona since 2008. From which other Barca great did he inherit the number?

5. According to Exodus 19, the Ten Commandments were a set of tablets given to Moses by god to serve as a moral guide. On the top of which mountain did Moses receive the tablets?

6. Indiana University, Michigan University, Michigan State University and Northwestern University are some of the American institutions belonging to which American Conference, renowned for academic excellence and some excellent athletics teams?

7. Which Indian cricketer started wearing the No. 10 jersey after Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket before changing it because of social media criticism. BCCI finally retired the number in Sachin’s honour in 2017?

8. What was first offered by King George II to Sir Robert Walpole in 1732? Walpole in turn commissioned William Kent to join together three separate structures to complete the edifice.

9. By what name are Reuben, Simeon, Dan, Napthali, Gad, Asher, Issachar, Zebulun, Manasseh and Ephraim collectively known?

10. Anil Kumble became the first Indian and second test cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings, at the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi in Feb 1999. Who was his 10th victim in this spell?

Answers

1. 10 Little Niggers, from a children’s song of the time. In the US it was released as 10 Little Indians

2. Mukul Anand

3. Matsya, the fish avatar

4. Brazilian star Ronaldhino,

5. Mount Sinai

6. The Big 10, though it currently has 14 full members and 2 associate members

7. Shardul Thakur, he changed to 54

8. 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British PM. Walpole was the first PM to reside there

9. The 10 lost tribes of Israel, believed to have been exiled from the kingdom by the Assyrians in 722 BC. The Pashtuns and the Cochin Jews are believed to be descendants

10. Wasim Akram, the Pakistan captain, caught by Laxman off Kumble’s bowling