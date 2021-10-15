The ultimate IPL quiz

1. Who was the youngest captain in this year’s edition of the tournament?

2. The highest individual score in IPL 2021 was scored by a player who did not return for the Gulf leg of the tournament. Who was he and which team did he represent?

3. Coming up to the final, three bowlers have ended up bowling the ten fastest balls in this edition of the tournament. One of them was Anrich Nortje of the Delhi Capitals, who bowled the 9th and 10th fastest ball of IPL 2021. Which two bowlers shared the first eight positions?

4. RCB’s Harshal Patel, with 32 wickets in his 15 matches was easily the highest wicket taker of the tournament. From which team did he come to RCB in a pre-auction trade in 2021?

5. Shahrukh Khan was one of the few bright spots for the Punjab Kings in the second league of IPL 2021. Which team does he represent in Ranji Trophy cricket?

6. Which two IPL teams would be playing if the head coach of the losing finalist in the 2011 World Cup was coaching his side against a side coached by his captain in the tournament?

7. This cricketer came into the league in 2017, and over the next four seasons took a total of just 5 wickets in the nine games he played. This year, he was his team’s leading wicket taker and played all 16 games for them. Name him?

8. This bowler made his IPL debut for KKR in a match against Punjab in 2019, where he actually did not even get to bowl. This year he is one of the mainstays of his side, taking 18 wickets in the first 16 matches he played. Name the player and the franchise he represents.

9. Which player, whose team is in this year’s IPL final, has played for the most number of IPL teams?

10. Two players, who were in the first ever draft for U19 cricketers in 2008, captained in at least one game in IPL 2021. The first is obviously Virat Kohli, who captained RCB in the tournament. Who is the other?

Answers

1. Rishab Pant, just 23 years, 6 months and 6 days when he captained the Delhi Capitals for the first time

2. Joss Buttler, Rajasthan Royals, vs the Sunrisers Hyderabad

3. Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lockie Ferguson of KKR. Umran bowled the fastest delivery, clocked at 152.95 kmph

4. Delhi Capitals. He and Daniel Sams were traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore

5. Tamil Nadu

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Trevor Bayliss) Vs Rajasthan Royals(Kumar Sangakkara)

7. Avesh Khan, Delhi, who took 24 wickets in 16 matches for Delhi

8. Varun Chakaravarthy

9. Robin Uthappa, Mumbai, Bangalore Pune, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Chennai

10. Manish Pandey, he captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match of the season

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;Twitter: @joybhattacharj