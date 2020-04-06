Tiger tests positive for Covid-19 at Bronx Zoo in New York City, six other animals show symptoms

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A four-year-old female Malayan tiger, Nadia from the Bronx Zoo in New York City, has tested positive for the coronavirus according to media reports.
Nadia is believed to be the first known case where transmission of the novel coronavirus from human to an animal has been confirmed according to a Reuters report.
The test result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, the report said.
Nadia is believed to have been infected by a zoo-keeper who was asymptomatic at the time. Six other animals, including lions and tigers, have been showing symptoms and are believed to have been infected with Covid-19, it said.
The big cats had started showing symptoms, including dry cough last month after being exposed to the asymptomatic zoo-keeper who has not been identified.
The zoo had decided to test Nadia’s sample after her symptoms had gotten more severe than the others infected. The tiger had displayed a loss of appetite amid other signs, including dry cough.
Paul Calle, the chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo, had said that this was the first time that a case of human to the animal transmission had been confirmed across the world and the animal had gotten sick.
The findings of Nadia’s case will be shared with other zoos and institutions to better understand the nature of this virus as per reports.
Previously, two dogs and a cat had tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong. The asymptomatic animals were pets of confirmed Covid-19 patients. Hong Kong had then set guidelines requiring pets of coronavirus patients to be quarantined in a government facility until they test negative for Covid-19.
Apart from human beings, multiple viruses belonging to the coronaviruses family can affect mammals, including cats, dogs, pigs, cattle, camels, hedgehogs and birds. The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is believed to have transferred on to humans from animals.
The US’ Centres for Disease Control (CDC) last month had said that further studies would be required to comprehend how animals could be affected by Covid-19.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...