Times are a-changin: Aviation Minster quotes Bob Dylan to describe flying amidst Covid-19

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri quoted a line from Bob Dylan’s famous song “The Times They Are a-Changin” on a photo tweeted by him of the expatriates who had been airlifted from Singapore.

Puri wrote on the microblogging site: "The times they are a changing! Not a scene from a sci-fi blockbuster but a picture of passengers with face shields onboard the Singapore-Mumbai flight which landed earlier today. Preventive measures are the new normal. Changes are here to stay."

He posted a photo of an airplane cabin with expatriates wearing masks and protective gears covering their faces. He said that this sight would stay for long.

India has started its biggest repatriation exercise to bring back Indians located across the world. The operation is called “Vande Bharat” to bring about 15,000 people on 64 flights.

Another operation called “Samudra Setu” has also been launched by the Indian Navy to get more people back via waterways.

The government has said that only people with no signs of infection will be allowed to return and that they will have to undergo 14-day quarantine on arrival. India has reported over 60,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 2,000 deaths so far.