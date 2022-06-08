Todd Phillips confirms a sequel for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Director Todd Phillips has confirmed the sequel to Joker in an Instagram post, which featured Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.

Phillips shared the cover of the script, written along with Scott Silver. The director revealed the writing title Joker: Folie a Deux, a reference to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. As per a PTI report, there is no official confirmation from Warner Bros for the moment.

Phillips also shared an image of Phoenix, seen reading the script. He won the best actor Oscar for the role of Arthur Fleck in Joker, released in 2019. The film earned $1.07 billion globally and received 11 Oscar nominations in all, The Hollywood Reporter said in its report.