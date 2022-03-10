Uber India chief on the wheels by himself; take passengers by surprise

Two Uber users in Delhi and Gurgaon were pleasantly surprised to know their Uber driver was Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia.

Founder of ArtPillz, Ananya Dwivedi, who stepped out of her home after a long time, found Prabhjeet Singh behind the wheel. Dwivedi was not only surprised but also inspired. She wrote on LinkedIn, "It was a part of his primary research. The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of the problems.”

"Luck doesn’t strike you while sitting at home, alone," she added.

Another Uber user also witnessed this rare moment. Madhuvanthi Sundararajan, General Manager of Brand, Mamaearth, had booked an Uber to her workplace. Sundararajan was impressed when the Uber driver immediately pinged her that he was on his way without asking for the drop location.

"I waited downstairs when the car came into my society. The driver said - ‘Hi Madhuvanthi, I am the CEO of Uber India and you are my first passenger today. Would you be willing to do this ride?" Sundararajan shared on her LinkedIn.

Singh became Uber's president of India and South Asia in 2020. He had to watch out for the next phase of growth in Uber's mobility business under his new role. He has been associated with Uber since 2015.

Sundararajan was delighted by the gesture and said, "Huge respect for wanting to understand things on-ground."