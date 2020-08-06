‘Virtual work environment has improved diversity, inclusion in organisations’

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
While organisations are witnessing a substantial improvement in employee productivity due to remote working, human resources experts believe that the virtual environment has also been a great equaliser within the organisation in terms of diversity & inclusion (D&I).
“I think what's happening here is that boundaries are broken. The concept of open door policy has really become a reality,” said Lavanya Shrinagesh, Global Corporate Social Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion Leader, Genpact.
“Leadership has become more responsive, employees have become much more vocal and as a result I feel, especially in the area of D&I, a lot of people who were not noticed earlier are now coming up,” she added.
Shrinagesh was speaking at a panel discussion, ‘Managing the Distance Bias and Enhancing Digital Inclusion Habits’, which is part of ‘The Power of I’- a virtual conference organised by Chennai-based D&I solutions firm Avtar on Thursday.
Arun Kumar Krishnamurthy, Director, Head of HR India, Barclays in India, said organisations are witnessing a big shift happening in a really agile fashion, which would have been difficult to think of or execute earlier.
“If somebody had suggested to me that they would on-board an employee, who is not even physically present within the geographical limits of India, I would have discounted it 6-7 months back,” Krishnamurthy said.
“I would think the overall empathy quotient in the organisation has shifted quite considerably. I can already see that in the way we re-work policies from more rigid to more flexible.” he added.
Sudeep Ralhan, VP, People, Walmart Global Tech India cited his favourite quote, ‘During the good times companies talk about values, during bad times companies live them,’ and highlighted that most organisations are trying to bring those values to life in these difficult times.
He also highlighted that many associates and employees are facing personal challenges, including abuse, which one may not be aware of, but knew for a fact.
“At this time if you tend to disengage or do not include people, that's when your risk to disengagement and retention could also go much higher,” Ralhan added.
The five-hour conference saw a total of seven sessions addressed by HR personnel of leading Indian corporates and gender inclusion experts, from India and abroad.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Purchase a pre-owned car with right set of documents and right financing
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...