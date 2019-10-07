Variety

William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza of US, Britain’s Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize

US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain’s Peter Ratcliffe on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said.

“They established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function,” the jury said, adding that their discoveries have “paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases.”

