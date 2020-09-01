Zee launches a ‘Cinema2Home’ pay-per-view movie service called Zee Plex

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Zee Plex’ - a ‘Cinema2Home’ (C2H) service on television and digital platforms.

With this new offering, consumers will now be able to watch new movie releases at their homes, at an “attractive (per film) price point”, the company said in a statement. This will be available in India from October 2 as a pay per view service to subscribers of leading distribution platforms like Dish D2h, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, it said.

Along with convenience for consumers, this new movie distribution model will enhance the overall commercial ecosystem for the film producers, enabling them to present their creative work, to a wider range of audiences on established entertainment platforms, the company claimed.

“We are very excited to bring this new offering to all the movie buffs across India and around the globe. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like Zee Plex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to releasing a strong slate of blockbusters across languages,” said Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios.

Zee Plex, as a C2H service, will also be available on ZEE5 (ZEE’s OTT Platform) globally.