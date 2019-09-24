Very severe cyclone 'Hikaa' is expected to intensify, to cross Oman on Tuesday night

Severe cyclone ‘Hikaa’ over the Arabian Sea has intensified rapidly into a very severe cyclone this (Tuesday) morning, proving yet again India Met Department's (IMD) credentials as a premier cyclone forecaster.

The IMD has been consistent with its outlook for a major cyclone developing over the Arabian Sea, while global models had mostly discounted the possibility of the storm acquiring strength to these levels.

Very severe cyclone

A causative depression had then undergone a calibrated intensification into a deep depression, cyclone, a severe cyclone, and now as a very severe cyclone on Tuesday morning.

The IMD located ‘Hikaa’ early this morning over North-West and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea about 820 km West-South-West of Karachi (Pakistan), 220 km East-South-East of Masirah (Oman), and about 350 km East-North-East of Duqm (Oman).

It is likely to maintain its intensity for next six hours and weaken gradually, move West-South-West and cross the Oman coast close to Duqm tonight as a severe cyclone.

At landfall, ‘Hikaa’ would feature winds speeding up to 120 km/hr, and gusting to 135 km/hr. Gale wind with speeds reaching 140 km/hr and gusting to 155 km/hr, may prevail over the seas into Wednesday morning.

The Directorate-General of the Oman Met Office said that ‘Hikaa’ is located about 320 km away from the Masirah Island, and the closest convective clouds band associated with the system is about 180 km from the Island.

The tropical storm continues to move to the West towards the coasts of Ash Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates and the landfall is expected to take place this evening.

These regions will feel the impact of the system from this afternoon, along with heavy rain and gale-force winds.

Fresh bay circulation

Back home, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation persists over West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts.

Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Tamil Nadu, and heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during next two days.

An extended outlook from September 29 to October 1 said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over Central India and parts of East, North-East and South Peninsular India.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may occur over the rest of the country during this period, except over some parts of North-West India, where isolated rainfall is likely.

This goes to confirm the outlook that the South-West monsoon would spill over beyond the September 30 timeline, when its four-month-long run across the landscape ends.

Delayed withdrawal

There is no sign yet of its commencing the withdrawal from the extreme West and North-West fringes of Rajasthan and Gujarat, though organised rains have been absent there for quite some time now.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services predicts at least one more weather system developing over the Bengal-Odisha coasts, and running across Central India towards Gujarat soon.

Jatin Singh, Managing Director of private forecaster Skymet Weather, believes that this year may mark one of the most delayed withdrawals in the recent past. The formation of two monsoon systems on either side of the coastline is believed to be the primary reason behind the delay in the withdrawal.

Following the very severe cyclone ‘Hikaa’, the first half of this week will see witness the formation of another low-pressure area, this time over the Bay of Bengal.

It would move over Peninsular India, initiating rains in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra in the first half of the week. Kerala will also experience some intense showers this week. The rains over these parts will soon abate and the focus will then shift to Central and Eastern India yet again.