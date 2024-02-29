The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles from a portable launcher hitting high-speed air borne targets to achieve mission objective.

These tests were carried out over two days from Wednesday off the coast of Odisha from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. VSHORADS, a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD), managed to hit high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. “During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. It is being developed as an alternative to Igla MANPADs used by the Indian Army.

VSHORADS is designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, the Ministry stated.

The MoD said that VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests. The missile is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor and meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.

Technological boost

The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability, the Ministry observed. The flight test was witnessed by official of Indian Army, senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories and industry partner.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and industry involved in the successful development trials and stated this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces. V Kamat, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, too congratulated the entire team involved in design and development of the missile.