Vikram Lalvani appointed MD & CEO of Sterling Holiday Resorts

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, one of India’s leading leisure hospitality brands, on Monday announced the appointment of Vikram Lalvani as its Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company said, after seven years of overseeing various strategic responsibilities at Sterling including customer engagement, revenue maximization, hotel sales and resort operations, Lalvani will perform the role of Managing Director Sterling Holiday Resorts, a post held by Ramesh Ramanathan since 2011.

Ramanathan will continue as the chairman of the company, the release added.

“We will continue on the growth path set for us and drive to double our inventory and footprint to over 5,000+ rooms by 2025,” Lalvani said, while commenting on his new role.

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd is a 100 per cent independently managed subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (TCIL), a leading integrated travel and travel related financial services.