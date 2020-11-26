VK Singh stresses upon uniformed approach on national security, role of individuals

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh has said national security cannot be achieved in piecemeal but is an integrated approach consisting of all security matters like external security and cyber safety.
He also has emphasised upon uniformed approach on national security and how each individual has got some role to play in overall safety and security of the nation.
“National security can’t be achieved in piecemeal but is an integrated approach consisting of all security matters like external security, internal security, energy security and cyber security,” Singh said.
He added that the general perception of national security is that it is the responsibility of the uniformed personnel only but rather national security has a wider connotation.
He was delivering a talk on ‘National Security Dialogue’ in the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on Wednesday.
The former Army chief exhorted the participants to be the initiators of change, the road transport and highways ministry said in a statement.
He also said changing the mindset and ethos and shaking off the empire-building approach are essential to achieve complete national security.
The minister also spoke about the use of technology, innovation and skilled approach while dealing with the overall security aspects besides highlighting the defence procurement, cyber space safety and self reliance in technology.
He stressed upon the Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to ‘self-reliant India’ or ‘self-sufficient India’, to develop capabilities in the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipments.
