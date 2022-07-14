Walmart Foundation, Flipkart Foundation contribute more than ₹20 million towards Assam flood relief

Kolkata, July 14 The Walmart Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and Flipkart Foundation have contributed more than ₹20 million (over $ 250,000) towards flood relief work in Assam. The funds will help Doctors For You support people impacted in the region.

Under the initiative of the Flipkart Foundation, Flipkart is also partnering with Goonj to raise funds to provide critical medical supplies and relief materials for flood relief efforts in Assam. The company has also mobilized employee contributions for this cause, said a press statement.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating flooding in Assam, and together with the Flipkart Foundation we are here to support relief efforts,” Julie Gehrki, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart Foundation said.

Doctors For You is an organization which supplies relief kits with essential food items, medicines, and hygiene-care products and offers healthcare and psychological support to the affected population.