Wanted: Youths willing to have an interfaith or inter-caste marriage

Smita Motre, a media professional from Belgavi in Karnataka, married a ‘lower’ caste boy and Smita’s parents stopped all communication with her. It took years for Smita to convince her parents that caste dosen't matter in marriages. But it was more difficult for Sana (name changed to protect identity) as she married a Muslim boy from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, and families from both sides crossed swords to ‘protect’ their religions and her marriage was no more a private affair.

But both Smita and Sana are lucky that they are still alive. The use of murderous violence in the name of family or community honour remains a harsh reality in India, as medieval views about marriage continue to prevail in society.

Even as India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, inter-caste and interfaith marriages still remain a taboo. Veteran linguist, author and activist, Ganesh Devy, has decided to celebrate the Mahatma’s birth anniversary in a different manner.

Devy, who is also the President of the Rashtra Seva Dal, a progressive organisation in Maharashtra, has appealed to the youth to sign a form stating, “While deciding on marriage, I shall not think of caste or religion”.

Devi hopes to get a response from at least 100 youths daily, starting from October 2 to October 10. To emphasise on the seriousness of the appeal, Devy has decided to fast on the days when less than 100 youths respond to the appeal.

“We cannot create modern India as long as intolerance and violence in the name of caste and religion does not end,” Devy stated in an appeal. Those who want to join the drive can submit the online form at https://forms.gle/U25bdt4uysMYMDoj7. Also, people who are married, but agree with the appeal, can extend support using the same link. People can also email at [email protected] or contact on 7820940519.