The CPI on Tuesday said that it will field a candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.

The CPI holds Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and its candidate would contest in the by-election, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam told reporters here.

"What is doubt in it? The CPI and the LDF will not do anything that is favourable to the BJP. So, we will certainly field our candidate there," he said.

When asked about Priyanka's candidature, he said the Congress has all the freedom to choose its candidate in any segment.

The Left leader also said if the Congress party's plan was to vacate Wayanad, there was no need for them to bring a prominent leader like Rahul Gandhi to the south.

Senior CPI leader Annie Raja had contested against Rahul in the recent Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad.

After a leadership meeting in New Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat from where his sister Priyanka will contest.

Rahul had won both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies and he had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.