Wesco International announced it has completed the purchase of Pune-based Rahi Systems Holdings Inc, a data centre solutions provider. Wesco had announced its plan to acquire Rahi on September 7, 2022.

The final purchase price of $217 million represents approximately 7.5 times Rahi’s projected trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as of September 30.

Wesco will combine Rahi with its communication and security solutions business unit.

“Rahi’s extensive services portfolio strengthens our leading data center solution offerings for our global customers,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco. “This acquisition, the first since the transformational combination of Wesco and Anixter, highlights our continued investment in the high-growth data centre segment and further expands cross-sell opportunities across our company,” he added.

“With over 900 employees in 25 countries and trailing 12-month sales of approximately $400 million, Rahi provides complementary global coverage and enhances our full suite of data centre solutions for contractors, integrators and end-user customers,” said Bill Geary, Executive Vice-President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions. “This significant investment fuels growth for our technology-focused customers, who can now leverage the combined global footprint, infrastructure and IT expertise of Wesco,” he added.

Wesco International, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a Fortune 500 company with more than $18 billion in annual sales. It provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco’s product and services portfolio includes electrical and electronic solutions, and utility and broadband solutions.

Established in 2012, Rahi is an IT solutions provider, systems integrator, and value-added reseller.