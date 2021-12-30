West Bengal suspends all direct flights from UK

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The West Bengal government on Thursday announced suspension of all direct flights coming from the United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3, in view of the rising number of Omicron cases.
The suspension order will remain in effect until further orders, the State government said.
Further, flights, which are an at-risk country as notified by MOHFW, will not be allowed and any NOCs issued would stand withdrawn.
The State further said all passengers coming from other non at-risk countries by international flights to the State will have to mandatorily undergo a test on arrival at their cost, from January 3. The airlines will randomly select 10 per cent of the passengers for RT-PCR test and remaining shall undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the arrival airport. Those found positive in the RAT test will have to further undergo RT-PCR tests as may be required by the health authorities.
The passengers would have to mandatorily pre-book the test before boarding to reduce waiting time on arrival, which the airlines must ensure prior to allowing the boarding. Accordingly, airport authorities may be asked to augment the holding capacity of the arrival lounge on the international side and also increase the number of testing counters so as to reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport.
West Bengal reported 2,128 new Covid cases on Thursday, and test positivity rate was at 5.47 per cent while the fatality rate was at 1.21 per cent.
Kolkata registered 1,090 of the 2,128 cases as the State’s tally rose to 16,35,034 on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...