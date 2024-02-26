Medical devices and life sciences companies in Western Australia are keen to explore collaborative opportunities in Tamil Nadu in the areas of research and manufacturing, said Amber-Jade Sanderson MLA, Minister for Health; Mental Health, Government of Western Australia.

“The Western Australia (WA) health and medical life sciences ecosystem has more than doubled in the last five years, with now more than 240 companies in the sector. These WA companies are encouraged to seek global strategic partnerships. While we seek to create scale to keep our companies headquartered in WA, there are numerous advantages to partnering with international partners,” she said here.

Western Australia has world-class research infrastructure and health and medical organisations, including more than 40 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, 80-plus medtech and digital health companies, 20-plus research institutions, and over 60 services and support organisations.

“The medical and life sciences companies in Western Australia are keen on exploring partnerships with companies in Tamil Nadu in the areas of research and manufacturing expansion,” she said.

The Tamil Nadu government has identified the Medical Devices and Technology industry as a sunrise sector for the State, and has planned to develop a comprehensive ecosystem. It has created a Medical Devices Park at Oragadam near Chennai to attract investments in medical equipment manufacturing. It has also unveiled the Tamil Nadu Life Sciences Policy 2022 to boost investments in the life sciences sector covering medical devices, biotechnology & bio-services, and pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries.

“Recently, an innovation exchange agreement was signed between WA and Tamil Nadu to provide solutions for global healthcare issues. The agreement will help connect both nations by providing Indian and West Australian companies opportunities to work alongside each other, Sanderson added.

Sanderson is leading a health skilling and business delegation, which is visiting Chennai, Hyderabad, Nashik and Thiruvananthapuram from February 22 to March 2 to strengthen WA-India links across the healthcare, medical, and life sciences sectors.

Accounting for one-third of Australia’s land mass, Western Australia contributes about one-fourth to Australia’s economy. At $410 billion, Western Australia’s economy is equivalent to Tamil Nadu’s economy, but it has a population of just 2.8 million.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit