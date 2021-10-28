WhiteHat Jr forays into customised music learning

Known for its coding-for-kids platform, WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced its entry into the 18+ segment with the launch of a curated course to offer immersive learning opportunities for music aspirants across all age groups. The launch follows WhiteHat Jr’s successful foray into music offering Guitar and Piano.

WhiteHat Jr’s ‘Perform With Music’ is aimed at satiating the desire of the grown-up segment to express themselves through music, and connect with fellow music lovers. Thus, the programme will help learners practice contemporary music while offering opportunities such as virtual ‘Jam Rooms’ for music aspirants to practice and jam together.

True to its name, ‘Perform With Music’ also has curated events called ‘Socials’ where learners can give live performances and engage with fellow music enthusiasts.

Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, said, “Our music offering for grown-ups is geared to help young professionals, parents and grandparents come out of the humdrum of a daily routine musically and fulfil the desire of living a multi-faceted life. With the initial response being extremely positive, the entry into the 18+ segment allows us to extend the joy of learning across all age groups, and what better than Music to help recreate joy and break the monotony of a typical adult life.”

Gautam Patil, Global Category Head for Music, WhiteHat Jr, added, “We are excited that our custom-built course is helping adults fulfil their dream of learning an instrument and finding meaningful ways to bond with friends and family.”

The platform currently offers lessons through its custom-built curriculum designed for online learning for students aged between 6 and 18 years. WhiteHat Jr’s 1,500-strong community of music teachers uses well-planned resources like interactive sheet music, backing tracks and audiovisual cues to inspire music aspirants to learn at their own pace and also make creative compositions.

WhiteHat Jr has also partnered with singer Asha Bhosle for its brand campaign.