WHO and YouTube launch a PSA campaign for safe holiday season amidst Covid-19

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
The World Health Organization and YouTube have partnered to launch a public service announcement (PSA) video to help battle Covid-19 fatigue as the world heads into the holiday season.
The video reminds viewers to continue to stay cautious and take precautions after nine months of physical distancing, lockdowns and other preventative measures.
Voiced by actor and comedian Jon Glaser (Parks and Rec, Bob’s Burgers, Girls) the short-animated video reinforces the WHO’s recommendations that viewers should stay home when possible, wear a mask if they need to go out, wash their hands and stay away from others when in public.
The PSA also gives advice for how to tackle some of the common holiday activities that could lead to further spread of Covid-19, including travel (think twice!), large gatherings (turn around and head home!) and visiting with high-risk relatives (try a video call!).
The PSA is available on YouTube starting today and will be promoted through early January as a pre-roll ad, in features on the YouTube homepage, and in posts from YouTube’s social media handles, as per the joint official release of the organizations.
Watch the video here:
