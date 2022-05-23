WHO honours ASHA workers; PM Modi congratulates

India’s Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA workers were honoured by the World Health Organization (WHO) for their crucial role in providing primary health care services in rural areas.

ASHA workers were among the six conferred with WHO’s Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award on Sunday. “ASHA workers are more than 1 million female volunteers in India, honoured for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system,” WHO announced in a tweet.

ASHA - means 'hope' in Hindi. These health workers provide maternal care & immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension & tuberculosis & core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation & healthy living pic.twitter.com/uId27EqjO1 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 22, 2022

“ASHAs worked to provide maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis, and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living,” WHO said in its statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated ASHA workers on Twitter and said they are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India.

Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable. https://t.co/o8VO283JQL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also extended his greetings to all ASHA workers.

Congratulations to all the ASHA workers on being conferred the @WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award.



ASHA workers are at the forefront of healthcare delivery & played a key role in the country's response to the prevention and management of the COVID-19. https://t.co/seMDNmlqEY — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 23, 2022

According to a press release, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced six awards to recognise outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership and commitment to regional health issues.

“At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis and a pandemic, this award recognises those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world,” the Director-General said in a statement.

WHO also honoured eight volunteer polio workers in Afghanistan, including four women, who were shot and killed by armed men in Takhar and Kunduz provinces on February 24, 2022. “These awardees embody lifelong dedication, relentless advocacy, a commitment to equity, and selfless service of humanity,” the official added.