WHO recommends malaria vaccine RTS,S

Presently when vaccine efforts are focussed on Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made a historic recommendation on a malaria vaccine.

It recommended the use of the malaria vaccine RTS,S, in children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission. And the recommended schedule involved four doses in children, from 5 months. The recommendation followed an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that covered more than 800 000 children since 2019.

Malaria is a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 260, 000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually. More recently, health agencies have been seeing a stagnation in progress against the disease.

The malaria vaccine from British company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is the result of 30 years of research and development, through a partnership with PATH and with support from a network of African research centres, the WHO said. GSK was donating up to 10 million doses of the vaccine for the pilot. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided catalytic funding for late-stage development of RTS,S between 2001 and 2015.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the long-awaited malaria vaccine for children was a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” he added.

Key findings

Findings from the pilot studies undertaken through child health clinics found, the vaccine was feasible to deliver; benefited two-thirds of children in the three countries who did not sleep under bed-nets and had a strong safety profile. Till date, more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in three African countries.

The vaccine resulted in 30 per cent reduction in deadly severe malaria, even when introduced in areas where insecticide-treated nets are widely used and there was good access to diagnosis and treatment. It was also found to be cost-effective, the WHO said.

The WHO-recommended malaria vaccine will now require funding decisions from the global health community for broader rollout, besides local decisions to adopt the vaccine into national malaria control strategies.

The pilot programme had been funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and Unitaid.