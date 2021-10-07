WHO recommends malaria vaccine RTS,S

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Presently when vaccine efforts are focussed on Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made a historic recommendation on a malaria vaccine.
It recommended the use of the malaria vaccine RTS,S, in children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission. And the recommended schedule involved four doses in children, from 5 months. The recommendation followed an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that covered more than 800 000 children since 2019.
Malaria is a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 260, 000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually. More recently, health agencies have been seeing a stagnation in progress against the disease.
The malaria vaccine from British company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is the result of 30 years of research and development, through a partnership with PATH and with support from a network of African research centres, the WHO said. GSK was donating up to 10 million doses of the vaccine for the pilot. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided catalytic funding for late-stage development of RTS,S between 2001 and 2015.
WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the long-awaited malaria vaccine for children was a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” he added.
Findings from the pilot studies undertaken through child health clinics found, the vaccine was feasible to deliver; benefited two-thirds of children in the three countries who did not sleep under bed-nets and had a strong safety profile. Till date, more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in three African countries.
The vaccine resulted in 30 per cent reduction in deadly severe malaria, even when introduced in areas where insecticide-treated nets are widely used and there was good access to diagnosis and treatment. It was also found to be cost-effective, the WHO said.
The WHO-recommended malaria vaccine will now require funding decisions from the global health community for broader rollout, besides local decisions to adopt the vaccine into national malaria control strategies.
The pilot programme had been funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and Unitaid.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...