In a first, the WHO Academy has started a training programme at the AIIMS Trauma Centre for doctors, nurses and other professionals to respond effectively to mass casualty incidents in emergency units.

The WHO Academy has developed a training course for Mass Casualty Preparedness and Response in Emergency Units (WHO MCM Course), according to a statement.

The inaugural course will be held from October 1 to 5.

Apart from AIIMS New Delhi, teams from AIIMS-Jodhpur, AIIMS-Patna and AIIMS-Jammu are also participating in the training sessions, it said.

A robust mass casualty management (MCM) plan is crucial for ensuring that healthcare facilities, particularly emergency units, are prepared to respond effectively during MCIs, said chief of JPNTC Trauma Centre Dr Kamran Farooque.

Effective preparedness minimises disruptions in essential health services, ensures efficient use of resources, and maintains patient and staff safety.

Training healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and supportive staff, in MCM practices will enable healthcare systems to manage sudden patient surges caused by hazards, either from natural disasters or conflicts, he said.

"The primary aim is to train and provide efficient knowledge along with competent skills to EMTs i.e. doctors, nurses, logistics support staff, management and technicians to respond effectively to mass casualty incidents in emergency units that reduces morbidity and mortality," Dr Farooque said.

Those trained in this programme will provide training in hospitals and medical institute's across the country.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit