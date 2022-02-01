Why BJP and Thackeray govt have locked horns over wine?

The State Cabinet recently approved the decision to allow the sale of wines in supermarkets and shelf-in-shops, saying that the marketing of wine is necessary to promote the industry, and to give appropriate price to the farmers’ produce. The wineries in the State are producing wine from fruits, flowers, bananas, and honey, and small wineries are unable to spend on marketing.

State BJP President, Chandrakant Patil, told the media that the State government’s decision is “disastrous” and will have serious consequences. He alleged that the State government wants to divert attention of the masses from important issues and engross them in “liquor”. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, said that the State government wants to convert the State into the “ State of liquor”. Fadnavis, who is BJP’s in-charge in Goa said that the BJP would “ not tolerate” the government’s decision.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while speaking to the press recently said that the BJP leaders should understand the difference between liquor and wine. “Deliberate efforts are being made to spread misinformation,” he added .

Industry elated

Wine production in India is concentrated mostly in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Wineries in Nashik expected that the government’s decision would help boost sales.

All India Wine Producers Association has welcomed the government’s decision saying that it will help to create more markets in Maharashtra. According to industry players, out of approximately three crore litres of wine sales in India, about one crore litre comes from Maharashtra. The Association predicts that farmers will get a good price for their produce, if sales go up, and also there will be employment generation in the sector.

Wineries in Maharashtra that produce and sell wines made from grapes grown in the State have been exempted from paying excise duty since 2001.