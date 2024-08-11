This monsoon, no vegetable is available below ₹40/kg for consumers in most places. Even if there is a wide gap between what farmers get and what consumers pay, growers are still happy as they think the current high rates may be permanent, except in the case of a few seasonal vegetables.

A slew of factors including better management of supplies by large-scale farmers, who have the advantage of cold storage facilities, is leading to a changing situation in vegetable prices. Unlike earlier, where it would fluctuate based on weather and demand, there is now a new confidence and awareness among vegetable growers.

“It is good that vegetable prices are high now since the government never announces their prices, unlike paddy, wheat, maize and pulses,” said Ankit, a daily wager engaged in farming on the banks of the Yamuna in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

What is a “good price”?

Referring to the minimum support price (MSP), which is announced by the government for grains, he said vegetable farmers take more risks as they depend on market rates and hence they deserve to get “a good price”. Asked what is a “good price”, he could not explain, though he expressed satisfaction about the current rates.

Shree Ram Singh, head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, said that small farmers grow vegetables, which can be harvested in 60 days, mainly as they need cash, and hence they may not shift to other crops. Singh said that the prices of agricultural crops will also have a bearing on current prices of vegetables, but rates may decline once the rainy season ends and supplies improve.

“There was very high temperatures recorded in summer that affected the yield of some vegetables; this could be the reason for lower supply,” Singh said. Mirzapur is famous for green peas, tomato, chilli, and bottle gourd. Farmers normally get ₹15/kg for a vegetable that is sold to consumers at ₹40/kg, he added.

However, some experts said that as large farmers can take a decision to shift to other crops based on the profitability of vegetables and supplies are dependent on these farmers, the market rates of vegetables get aligned with other crops.

Awareness level of farmers

A former top official of the agriculture ministry said that as awareness level has gone up among farmers, those who have holding capacities are no longer ready to sell at distress rates. Besides, traders who know about the supply situation, especially imminent shortages, buy the produce from mandis and keep at cold storages from where they do regulated release, he added.

Deendayal Maurya, a farmer in UP’s Badaun district, said that he mostly grows leafy vegetables which require only a very short duration to yield and help him to earn at regular intervals. However, the production was affected this year due to high temperature and currently he is waiting to harvest dill once the rains stop and the field is dry.

India’s vegetable production in 2023-24 is estimated at 204.96 million tonnes. While the agriculture ministry sees higher production of bottle gourd, bitter gourd, cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin, tapioca, carrot and tomato, it has estimated a decline in output of onion, potato and brinjal from 2022-23 levels.