Will give ₹5 crore to anyone who can prove eating chicken and eggs causes viral infection: Pune retailer

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
To dispel myths about the coronavirus infection being related to consumption of poultry products, Pune-based organised meat retailer Amir Chicken and Eggs Pvt Ltd has announced a prize of ₹5 crore to any person who can prove that eating chicken and eggs causes the deadly infection.
Vijay More, Managing Director of Amir Chicken, said that ever since the coronavirus started spreading, a rumour had started floating that eating chicken caused the viral infection. This has led many to stop consuming chicken and resulted in a 70 per cent decline in business, he said. “Therefore out of sheer desire to bust this myth, the prize money was announced on March 12. Hundreds of people called our company but none could prove the link; eating chicken meat is safe,” he said.
Amir Chicken and Eggs Pvt Ltd is a Pune-based organised retailer with over 600 franchises. It also has operations in Nashik, Satara and Ahmednagar district. Every day it handles about 40,000 live birds.
More said that after the prize money was announced, the news was circulated on social media, using paid services.
The company had to take this radical approach as many people have stopped buying chicken meat. The cost of production today is about ₹70 per kg but retail prices have crashed to ₹10 per kg. “How can the business sustain in this environment,” More asked.
He said the company trains youths from the drought-prone areas of the State to run franchise operations. It creates self-employment and the consumers get clean and hygienically packed meat. It is this business opportunity that is being destroyed by rumours, fake news and malicious social media posts, said More. The police have also started taking action against such fake news articles.
In Maharashtra, the poultry industry has taken a major hit due to the virus scare. Some reports have pegged the losses at about ₹700 crore due to low demand for chicken and eggs. Various associations have been demanding a bailout package for the poultry sector. In the last 10 days, several farmers and poultry-farm owners have culled their chickens and destroyed egg stocks due to fears over the coronavirus infection.
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...