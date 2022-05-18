With new launches, Eastern Mattresses target ₹200 crore turnover 

Eastern Mattresses Private Ltd, a Group Meeran company, has set a target of achieving ₹200 crore turnover in the next 3-5 years. The company is expecting to garner business with the launch of its flagship product Sunidra Mattresses.

Group Meeran Chairman Navas Meeran said the new range is crafted to perfection with high quality Belgian Ticking, Rubberized Coir, Pocket Springs, Latex and PU Foam.

He said that the newly launched Ruby Range will be the key driver for the revenue growth. The company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Thodupuzha in Kerala and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The fully integrated plant at Hosur will focus more on exports, contract manufacturing and private labels.

The Thodupuzha plant has been modernized with the capacity for three lakh units per year. The company also has its R&D facility for innovation and new product development, he added.