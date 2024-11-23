Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to make her Parliament debut from Kerala after she emerged victorious in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat – which was left vacant by her brother Rahul Gandhi – by a record margin of over four lakh votes.

Priyanka has secured With 6,22,338 votes, followed by Sathyan Mokeri, political veteran from the Communist Party of India (CPI), who got 2,11,407 votes, while the BJP candidate, Navya Haridas, scored the third position by polling 1,09,939 votes.

A collective win

By winning the elections, Priyanka has outperformed her brother Rahul by a margin of 4,10,931 votes. This win brings all three leading members of the Nehru-Gandhi family – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka – simultaneously into the Parliament for the first time in decades.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in the Parliament,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on X.

Wayanad has been a Congress bastion since Rahul Gandhi’s victory in 2019, marking a strategic shift to southern constituencies after setback in the North. Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign capitalised on this legacy, leveraging the constituency’s long-standing loyalty to the Congress and the Gandhi family’s goodwill in Kerala. The region once again reposed its faith in the national leader after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat to represent Rae Bareli.