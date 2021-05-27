Withdraw orders by Lakshadweep administrator: Rahul Gandhi to Modi

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the recent orders issued by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.
In a letter to Modi, he said the people of Lakshadweep deserve a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspiration.
He said the confluence of cultures in the islands have drawn people for generations. "The custodians of its heritage seek to safeguard the archipelago for posterity. However, their future is threatened by the anti-people policies announced by the administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Khoda Patel. The administrator has unilaterally proposed sweeping changes without duly consulting elected representatives or the public. The people of Lakshadweep are protesting against these arbitrary actions," he said in the letter on Thursday.
The administrator’s attempt to undermine ecological sanctity of the island is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation issued recently, Rahul Gandhi complained. "The provisions undermine safeguards pertaining to land ownership, dilute environmental regulations for certain activities and severely limit legal recourse available to affected persons. Livelihood security and sustainable development are being sacrificed for short-term commercial gains. The provision in the draft Panchayat Regulation that disqualifies members with more than two children is blatantly anti-democratic," he claimed.
On the proposed changes to regulations like Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, the Lakshadweep Animals Preservation Regulation and lifting of restrictions on sale of alcohol, he said such steps are a deliberate assault on the cultural and religious fabric of the local community. "The attempt to cut ties with Beypore port strikes at the close historical and cultural ties with Kerala," he added.
He criticised the administration for demolishing structures used by the fisherfolk and for retrenching contractual workers in various government departments. He said relaxing quarantine norms led to a lethal spike in covid cases. "Under the guise of development and maintaining law and order in a low crime union territory, the draconian regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy," he said.
