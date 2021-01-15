Wonderla Bangalore gets COV-safe certification

Strengthening its commitment to maintaining safety and hygiene, Wonderla Bangalore has secured COV-Safe certification by Bureau Veritas India. Wonderla is the first theme park chain in the country to receive this certification.

‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is designed to reassure visitors and employees entering the premises about the good practices in place to prevent contamination during the unlocking phase of any business space with large people movement.

Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, said: “We wanted to reassure our visitors of safety and hygiene followed at the theme park and, this certification is a step ahead in that direction. We look forward to offering the public an opportunity to unwind and relax at Wonderla Bangalore, now certified with COV-safe”.