Work for exploitation-free India, Bhagwat to BMS

Addressing the national conference of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) affiliated to his organisation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the trade union should create a new culture in the labour sector and work for its development.
"BMS should expand its work in unorganised sector and bring transformation in the sector," Bhagwat said addressing the three-day BMS national conference, which is being held online. "The conference was attended by 3,000 delegates representing nearly 6000 ,unions and 40 sector-wise federations all over India," a release from the organisation said.
Bhagwat urged the BMS to work for an exploitation-free India. “Everyone in the country should get justice. For the purpose new ways (of trade union works) needs to be designed according to the changes in the time," he added.
“He appreciated the BMS principle of harmonising the interests of nation, industry and labour,” the BMS statement said and added that he asked the Union to work in coordination with other friendly and committed organisations for the development of the marginalised sections of the society. The BMS has been opposing Narendra Modi government's policies such as the labour codes and disinvestment of public sector enterprises.
“We should not deviate from our basic National ideology. We need to keep our fundamentals intact and must have faith in the Indian values. Organisation get strengthened by the commitment and sacrifice of workers. Create a new culture in the labour sector and work for its development," Bhagwat said.
