1 in 5 people infected with Covid-19 in England: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
New modelling found that one in five people in Britain may have been infected with the coronavirus. This rose to almost one in two in some areas, according to the Edge Health analysis.
This suggests that across the United Kingdom, the actual figure could be five times higher than the officially reported figure.
The modelling further suggested that in some areas, the disparity could be wider. Parts of London and the south are speculated to have around eight times as many cases as have been detected to date, The Guardian reported.
The analysis further revealed that the true number of coronavirus infections in England could be as high as 12.4 million, equivalent to 22 per cent of the population, as of 3 January.
The results noted that over 10 per cent of residents in 138 of England’s 149 upper-tier local authorities have contracted coronavirus.
Furthermore, four north-western local authorities, which had been adversely affected by the second wave of the pandemic were among the ten worst-hit local authorities: Liverpool with 38.8 per cent infected, Manchester 38.6 per cent, Rochdale 38 per cent, and Salford 37.8 per cent.
Notably, estimated cases are more than five times the official count in 77 areas of England – just over half the 149 upper-tier local authorities analysed.
George Batchelor, the co-founder and director of Edge Health, said in an official statement: “Reported tests are only a fraction of the picture of total infections, which show how badly hit London and the north-west have been during the pandemic. It is incredible that the level of understanding of where and how infections are occurring is not greater at this stage, since it would allow control measures to be more targeted.”
He added: “Even with imminent vaccinations, it is crucial to develop this understanding so that future variants of the virus can be effectively controlled and managed.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...