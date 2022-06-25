2 dead, many wounded in Norway shooting; Pride events halted

Two people killed and more than a dozen injured early Saturday when a man opened fire outside a bar, popular with the LGBTQ community in Norway's capital, Oslo, the police said.

Police added that 14 people were receiving medical treatment, eight of whom have been hospitalized.

Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, witnessed the shooting. “I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Roenneberg told NRK. “First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.” The shots were fired outside the London Pub, which describes itself as the most popular gay bar in Oslo since it opened in 1979.

The events occurred in the early hours as the city was gearing up for its annual Pride parade. Organisers cancelled all Pride events planned for Saturday on the advice of the police. “Oslo Pride urges everyone who planned to participate or watch the parade to not show up. All events in connection with Oslo Prides are canceled,” organisers said on the official Facebook page of the event.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said, “The shooting outside London Pub in Oslo tonight was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people,” in a Facebook post. He added that while the motive was unclear, the shooting had caused fear and grief in the LGBTQ community.