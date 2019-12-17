World

20 crew kidnapped from tanker off West Africa: Ministry

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

    The foreign ministry said on Monday that 20 of its nationals had been kidnapped from an oil tanker in West African waters, where piracy has been on the rise.

    “Our Mission in Abuja has taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities, as also with the authorities of the neighbouring countries,” the ministry said in a statement. It said the vessel was the Marshall Islands-flagged DUKE.

    The ship’s operator Union Maritime wrote on its website that the craft was “attacked and boarded” while carrying fuel oil to the Togolese capital Lome from Angola and that the company was working with relevant authorities to resolve the incident.

    The shipping industry has warned in recent months about increased incidents of piracy and kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly around Nigeria. Pirates on December 5 kidnapped 19 crew members, all but one of them Indian nationals, from a supertanker off Nigeria chartered by French oil major Total to deliver crude oil to India.

    Pirates released three crew taken hostage from a Greek oil tanker off the coast of Togo in November, the vessel’s manager said on Friday.

    Published on December 17, 2019
    shipping
    piracy
    1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
    Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case