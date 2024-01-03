Two earthquakes of magnitude jolted Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The first quake occurred at 00:28:52 IST at a depth of 80 km, 126km E of Fayzabad.

Whereas the second occurred 100km ESE of Fayzabad at 00:55:55 IST. The depth was registered at 100 Km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the NCS said in a post on X.

No reports of any loss of property have surfaced yet. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:55:55 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.65, Depth: 140 Km ,Location: 100km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the NCS reported. Further details awaited.

