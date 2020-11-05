Australia signs two more Covid-19 vaccine deals

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Australia has agreed to purchase another 50 million doses of two more Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as Canberra aims to complete a mass inoculation programme within months.
Australia in September said it had agreed to spend A$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion) to buy 85 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd should the trails prove successful.
But seeking to maximise access to potential vaccines, Australia said on Thursday it had also agreed to purchase two other inoculations.
Australia would buy 40 million doses from Novavax and 10 million from Pfizer and BioNTech, Morrison said.
“We aren’t putting all our eggs in one basket,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.
The deals with Novavax, Pfizer and BioNTech are worth about A$1.5 billion.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with AstraZeneca's and Novavax's are among the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.
Should trials prove successful, Australia expects to receive the first batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine in early 2021.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said should all go to plan, vaccinations would begin in March.
“The goal and the expectation is that Australians who sought vaccination will be vaccinated within 2021, Hunt said.
Australia has reported just over 27,600 coronavirus cases and 907 deaths, far fewer than most other developed countries thanks to extensive testing, contact tracing and lockdowns.
Case numbers have slowed to fewer than 10 each day, allowing states and territories to relax social-distancing restrictions.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...