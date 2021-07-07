China bans tallest skyscrapers following concerns about safety

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
China is prohibiting construction of the tallest skyscrapers to ensure safety following mounting concerns over the quality of some projects.
The outright ban covers buildings that are taller than 500 metres (1,640 feet), the National Development and Reform Commission said in a notice on Tuesday. Local authorities will also need to strictly limit building of towers that are more than 250 meters tall.
The top economic planner cited quality problems and safety hazards in some developments stemming from loose oversight. A 72-story tower in Shenzhen was closed in May for checks following reports of unexplained wobbling, feeding concern about the stability of one of the technology hub’s tallest buildings.
Construction of buildings exceeding 100 meters should strictly match the scale of the city where they will be located, along with its fire rescue capability, the commission said.
Authorities imposed an “in-principle” ban on new buildings over 500 meters last year. There are only 10 towers in the world exceeding that height, and five of them are in mainland China, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.
