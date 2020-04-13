China criticised after reports emerge of mistreatment of Africans by authorities

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
China has drawn international criticism after reports of racism have emerged from the country. According to media reports, African expatriates have been mistreated and evicted from their homes over fears that they could spread the next wave of coronavirus in China, the country where the virus first emerged.
African ambassadors took cognizance of the matter on Saturday and wrote to China’s foreign ministry to investigate the issue and stop the prejudice against Africans, Aljazeera reported.
According to a report by France 24, Africans in the industrial centre of China, said they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines, and mass coronavirus testing, particularly since Beijing is focused on the fight against imported infections.
The US also condemned China’s racial outlook on the spread of the virus and called it "xenophobia towards Africans by Chinese authorities."
The alleged discrimination by locals and virus-prevention officials comes after recent cases in the country were reportedly traced back to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou. .
Succumbing to international pressure, China on Sunday vowed to prevent the discriminatory measures taken by the authorities in Guangzhou against Africans. China also rejected all "racist and discriminatory" remarks.
"The Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement.
Zhao further stressed on the deepening ties between China and Africa and added: "China-Africa friendship is unbreakable as it is deeply rooted in this land.”
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...